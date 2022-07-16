23 samples sent to NIV Pune for zika testing
The state health department has sent 23 samples for Zika testing at National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune after the second case of zika was tested positive on July 13 in Palghar district. The results of the tests are awaited. The state department has issued instructions to healthcare representatives to monitor pregnant women for symptoms regarding the same.
Zika is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. It can be transmitted via Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during early mornings or even late evenings. Symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or headache.
Speaking about the situation, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, said that after the second case of Zika infection was detected in Palghar district, the state health department is on alert.
“After a 9-year-old student died in Palghar district, around 224 students from the school were tested as these students exhibited fever and other symptoms. Seven were tested for swine flu and one student was tested positive for zika virus,” said Dr Jagtap.
He added that after that around 23 samples were sent for testing.
“We have sent 23 samples from Palghar to the NIV for further testing. The results for the same are yet to come. These samples are from Palghar where the second case of zika was tested positive recently,” said Dr Jagtap.
He further added that along with Chikungunya and dengue, the state health department will also screen patients for zika virus.
The first case of zika virus in Maharashtra was detected in Purandar tehsil of Pune district in August last year.The patient was a 50-year-old woman and also tested positive for Chikungunya. A team from public health department officials visited the Belsar village where the patient tested positive for zika virus to carry out an inspection. The zika patient later completely recovered.
