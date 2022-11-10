Home / Cities / Pune News / 23-yr-old waylaid while walking home, robbed in Pune

23-yr-old waylaid while walking home, robbed in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST

A 23-year-old man was waylaid and robbed by three bike-borne men while walking home on Sunday night at Ambegaon-Khurd

A 23-year-old man was waylaid and robbed by three bike-borne men while walking home on Sunday night at Ambegaon-Khurd.
A 23-year-old man was waylaid and robbed by three bike-borne men while walking home on Sunday night at Ambegaon-Khurd. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

A 23-year-old man was waylaid and robbed by three bike-borne men while walking home on Sunday night at Ambegaon-Khurd. He was robbed of 3,700.

A case has been registered against three persons and an investigation is underway, said police.

According to police, Akash Pawar 23, resident of Janata Vasahat , Parvati was on his way home on Sunday when three people approached him near Duggad School in Ambegaon-Khurd. They took him to a nearby place and started beating him and robbed him of 3,700.

A senior police official from Bharti Vidyapeeeth police station said, “The accused attacked the victim on the head. As it was dark, the victim could not make note of the vehicle number plate. The accused fled from the spot and no arrests have been made.”

A case under Sections 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
