2,500 police officials deployed for dahi handi, special squads to keep eye on revellers
With dahi handi celebrations taking place after a gap of two years, all dahi handi mandals have geared up for the big day
With dahi handi celebrations taking place after a gap of two years, all dahi handi mandals have geared up for the big day. Special squads have been formed by the Pune police to keep a watch on drunk people as well as those indulging in eve-teasing and troubling women in the crowds.
“There will be more than 2,500 police officials for bandobast. We appeal all organisers to finish their celebrations before 10 pm. For the bandobast two additional commissioner of police rank officers, five deputy commissioner of police, 69 senior police inspectors, 271 assistant police inspectors (APIs) and police sub inspectors (PSI) and 1,916 policemen will be deployed along with the home guards and SRPF police teams,” ” said Pune police joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik.
“The entire police department is ready and our bandobast is in place for Dahi handi celebrations. All our DCPs across the five zones have taken meetings with the organisers of the Dahi Handi mandals and accordingly they have been instructed to strictly follow the rules and regulations given by the state government. Also the restrictions over the loudspeaker given by the high court needs to be followed by every mandal,” he added.
Deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Priyanka Narnavare said, “Policemen will be deployed in civil dress and these squads will be keeping a close watch on drunken revellers. Also, there will be squads for keeping a watch and taking action against those indulging in eve-teasing or troubling women in the crowd.”
-
Pune auto drivers demand hike in fare
Autorickshaw drivers in the city have demanded a hike in fares amid surge in fuel and compressed natural gas prices. It was proposed that the demand would be presented before the Regional Transport Authority for discussion and approval. The RTA of Pune division had increased the autorickshaw fares by Rs2 from August 1. The notification about the same was issued by RTA on July 25 and it was later put on hold on July 28.
-
Day after joining BJP, Kajal holds show of strength in HP’s Kangra
A day after joining the BJP, Kangra MLA and former Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Pawan Kajal held a show of strength at Kajal's home turf as his supporters accorded him a grand welcome. Kajal had joined the BJP on Wednesday along with Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Singh Rana in New Delhi. On the behalf of the BJP, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria and a large number of saffron party workers were also present.
-
Woman, daughter killed in landslide in HP’s Chamba
A woman and Sonu Devi, 34's daughter were killed and two others got injured after getting hit by shooting stones between Dhanchho and Hadsar en route Manimahesh lake in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district late on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Sonu Devi, 34, and her daughter Avantika, 10, hailing from Lapiana village of Harchakian tehsil in Kangra district. Chamba deputy superintendent of police (HQ) Abhimanyou Verma said the incident took place near Dunali.
-
Pune ZP to assess 77 special schools
The Pune Zilla Parishad will assess 77 special schools in rural areas three times each academic year, said officials. “These schools in and around Pune will be assessed for infrastructure and teaching quality. Such assessment will be conducted three times a year starting from August this year. The second assessment will be conducted in December and January and the third assessment will be conducted in February and March,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO).
-
Fare hike decision on hold, still auto drivers in Pune insist on extra charge
On July 25 this year, the Regional Transport Authority decided to hike autorickshaw fares by ₹2, but the fare hike was suspended until the next meeting. However, auto-rickshaw drivers in the city continue to fleece passengers by charging exorbitant fare from them citing old reports about the proposed hike from August 1 or not plying by meter and overcharging.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics