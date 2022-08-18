2,500 police officials deployed for dahi handi, special squads to keep eye on revellers

With dahi handi celebrations taking place after a gap of two years, all dahi handi mandals have geared up for the big day. Special squads have been formed by the Pune police to keep a watch on drunk people as well as those indulging in eve-teasing and troubling women in the crowds.

“There will be more than 2,500 police officials for bandobast. We appeal all organisers to finish their celebrations before 10 pm. For the bandobast two additional commissioner of police rank officers, five deputy commissioner of police, 69 senior police inspectors, 271 assistant police inspectors (APIs) and police sub inspectors (PSI) and 1,916 policemen will be deployed along with the home guards and SRPF police teams,” ” said Pune police joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik.

“The entire police department is ready and our bandobast is in place for Dahi handi celebrations. All our DCPs across the five zones have taken meetings with the organisers of the Dahi Handi mandals and accordingly they have been instructed to strictly follow the rules and regulations given by the state government. Also the restrictions over the loudspeaker given by the high court needs to be followed by every mandal,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Priyanka Narnavare said, “Policemen will be deployed in civil dress and these squads will be keeping a close watch on drunken revellers. Also, there will be squads for keeping a watch and taking action against those indulging in eve-teasing or troubling women in the crowd.”