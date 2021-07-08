5 million vaccinated in Pune district so far

Pune district, as of Thursday, touched the 5 million mark for vaccination with at least one dose, across the district. Of the coverage, 91.86 per cent is by Covishield, whereas Covaxin makes up for 8.09 per cent in the district. Sputnik V has 0.05 per cent usage in the district.

In the age group of 18 to 44 years, 95.74 per cent usage for the first dose has been that of Covishield, with 1 million beneficiaries receiving at least the first dose. For the second dose, Covaxin coverage in this age group is as high as 82.09 per cent. The second dose of Covaxin is to be taken in 28 days after the first, whereas the second dose for Covishied is due 84 days after the first.

Speaking about dose availability, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh said, “The supply of vaccines has been good in June and July. Hence, we are able to reach the targets. As we are getting more vaccines we are able to inoculate more beneficiaries. The last stock of Covishield and Covaxin came on July 5.”

He added that as of Thursday evening, there are a total of 40,000 vaccines available in the city.

“There are a total of 40,000 doses. Of this, 34,000 doses are that of Covaxin and 6,000 doses are Covishield. The next supply is expected to arrive by July 9,” said Dr Deshmukh.

He also added that supply of Sputnik V goes directly to private hospitals.

On Thursday, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had six centres offering Covaxin across the city. Every centre administered either the first or second dose to at least 200 beneficiaries each, said PMC officials.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at the Zilla Parishad said that on Thursday, Pune district vaccinated 50,000 beneficiaries.

“Pune district on Thursday vaccinated around 50,000 beneficiaries. On Thursday, 230 centres administered the vaccine. Of these, 110 were government and 129 were private centres. So far, more than 3.9 million beneficiaries have received first dose and more than one million beneficiaries have received the second dose in the district,” said Prasad.