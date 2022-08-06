Above normal rainfall in Maharashtra till August 18: IMD
Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to get above normal rainfall till August 12, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The met department issued extended range forecast for two week, August 5 to August 11 and August 12 to August 18.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune, said, “During week 1 (August 5 to August 11), except south central Maharashtra, rest of the region is likely to receive normal rainfall. And for the second week, that is August 12 to August 18, south central Maharashtra is likely to receive normal rainfall. Other parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive above normal rainfall till August 18.”
He said monsoon activity in Maharashtra is vigorous again.
“Rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra is likely to be widespread and will decrease marginally. A weather system is likely to form on August 7, so we have warnings from August 8 in different parts of Maharashtra. Orange alert for Konkan and Goa on August 8 and August 9. For central Maharashtra orange alert around August 5 to August 7 at ghat area, and August 8 and August 9 at ghat areas around Pune. Red alert for only ghat regions and not for Pune city,” said Kashyapi, added that moderate rainfall is likely in Pune city for the next few days.
“Orange alert is only for isolated areas in ghat regions around Pune city,” said Kashyapi.
On Friday, the day was fairly clear, cloudy skies were reported during evening hours in Pune city. Day temperature of the city was reported to be around 31.1 degrees Celsius.
From 4 pm till 6 pm, Shivajinagar reported 15 mm, Lohegaon reported 4.4 mm, Pashan reported 11 mm, Chinchwad reported 1 mm and Magarpatta reported 1.5 mm rainfall on Friday.
-
Parked your vehicles illegally? Beware, towing restarted in city again
The experiment that former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey started on March 7, this year with a diktat to not tow vehicles parked in no-parking zones is withdrawn and the traffic police have restarted the process after a gap of about five months. From August 1, Mumbai traffic police has gone back to the earlier mode of action of towing away vehicles parked outside designated parking zones.
-
BMC wants 114-yr-old Holy Cross to be relocated for bridge widening
Mumbai: The 114-year-old Holy Cross in Mahim, the origin of which dates to the Edwardian Era, has come in the way of a bridge widening project that has been taken up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC in a public notice, issued on August 1, stated that the residents should arrange relocation of this cross within the next seven days or else, they will demolish it.
-
With Fadnavis back as deputy CM, Pune-Mumbai hyperloop may be back on track
With the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power and Devendra Fadnavis becoming the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, there are chances of the hyperloop project – which has been gathering dust for the last three years – getting a push. It was in July 2019 that the Maharashtra government gave its nod for erecting the 11.80 km-long test track. He had even visited the US to take a test ride of a hyperloop project there.
-
City colleges increase intake capacity to meet high admissions demand
Mumbai: In order to meet the high demand for the undergraduate degree admissions, some of the popular city colleges have applied to the University of Mumbai to increase their intake capacity for traditional as well as self-financed courses for the 2022-23 academic year. The seat intake increase ranges from 10-20% across select colleges, depending on the demand. All colleges, including autonomous institutes, were asked to admit students as per the sanctioned intake only.
-
UP urban dev officers’ Tiranga transit tour from August 11 to 14
Lucknow: The officers of the Uttar Pradesh urban development department will be on Tiranga transit tour, visiting various districts from August 11 to 14 to review the preparations for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme. Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said independence week would be celebrated from August 11 to 17 and Har Ghar Tiranga programme would be organized between August 13 to 15 on the occasion of 75 years of independence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics