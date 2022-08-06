Above normal rainfall in Maharashtra till August 18: IMD

Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to get above normal rainfall till August 12, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The met department issued extended range forecast for two week, August 5 to August 11 and August 12 to August 18.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune, said, “During week 1 (August 5 to August 11), except south central Maharashtra, rest of the region is likely to receive normal rainfall. And for the second week, that is August 12 to August 18, south central Maharashtra is likely to receive normal rainfall. Other parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive above normal rainfall till August 18.”

He said monsoon activity in Maharashtra is vigorous again.

“Rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra is likely to be widespread and will decrease marginally. A weather system is likely to form on August 7, so we have warnings from August 8 in different parts of Maharashtra. Orange alert for Konkan and Goa on August 8 and August 9. For central Maharashtra orange alert around August 5 to August 7 at ghat area, and August 8 and August 9 at ghat areas around Pune. Red alert for only ghat regions and not for Pune city,” said Kashyapi, added that moderate rainfall is likely in Pune city for the next few days.

“Orange alert is only for isolated areas in ghat regions around Pune city,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, the day was fairly clear, cloudy skies were reported during evening hours in Pune city. Day temperature of the city was reported to be around 31.1 degrees Celsius.

From 4 pm till 6 pm, Shivajinagar reported 15 mm, Lohegaon reported 4.4 mm, Pashan reported 11 mm, Chinchwad reported 1 mm and Magarpatta reported 1.5 mm rainfall on Friday.