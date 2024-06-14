Alandi resident drowns on Alibaug beach 

A 27-year-old man from Alandi drowned on Alibaug beach on Thursday evening, local police said. The deceased has been identified as Avinash Shinde, a resident of Alandi. As per information by Alibaug police, a group of five individuals from Alandi were on a vacation to Alibaug on Thursday. As per information by Alibaug police, a group of five individuals from Alandi were on a vacation to Alibaug on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

After having lunch and a liquor party, the group decided to visit Kolaba Fort and after going for a few metres two of them ventured into the water. One of them returned to the beach, but Shinde drowned to death. Sandeep Bagul, PSI at Alibaug police station said, “They had entered the water from a risky area. Lifeguards deployed in the area tried to save Shinde but to no avail.’’

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Immediately after the incident, a team of police, fire brigade and other agencies were deployed to rescue the missing individual. Almost an hour later, Shinde’s dead body was recovered.

Local authorities had advised tourists to follow instructions considering heavy rainfall in the area. The administration has installed signboards at various places so that tourists get an idea of risky and slippery places along the beach sides.