ARAI first in India to offer full-spectrum vehicle cybersecurity

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has become the first test agency in India to offer comprehensive automotive cybersecurity testing, research and development (R&D), verification, validation and homologation for vehicles and their electronic systems under one roof. The integrated capability aims to help vehicle manufacturers and suppliers address growing cybersecurity risks as vehicles become increasingly connected and software-driven, while supporting regulatory compliance and strengthening the safety of modern automotive systems. Beyond regulatory compliance, ARAI has developed capabilities for hardware-in-the-loop and other X-in-the-Loop (XiL)-based cybersecurity evaluation, as well as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) testing. (HT PHOTO)

ARAI’s facility, which started operations on Wednesday, will enable manufacturers to assess potential vulnerabilities in vehicles, electronic control units, connected systems and other automotive electronic components. It also supports manufacturers in demonstrating compliance with AIS-189 (Cyber Security Management System) and AIS-190 (Software Update Management System). These standards address cybersecurity management and the secure handling of software updates in increasingly complex vehicle platforms.

Reji Mathai, Director, ARAI, said, “Our focus extends beyond AIS-189 and AIS-190 compliance to advanced cybersecurity evaluation, security module development and vulnerability tracking. These capabilities will enable manufacturers and suppliers to develop and validate more secure automotive systems within the trusted ecosystem, strengthening technological self-reliance and supporting the industry’s transition towards safer, smarter and more secure mobility.”

Beyond regulatory compliance, ARAI has developed capabilities for hardware-in-the-loop and other X-in-the-Loop (XiL)-based cybersecurity evaluation, as well as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) testing. Its services include Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), verification and validation of Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) reports, development of hardware security modules (HSM) and software security modules (SSM), and tracking and maintenance of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) records. These capabilities are intended to support cybersecurity assessment and development throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle, from initial development to ongoing evaluation.

By bringing testing, R&D, verification, validation and homologation together, ARAI aims to provide manufacturers and suppliers with a comprehensive domestic platform to identify and address cyber threats. The facility is also expected to reduce the industry’s dependence on specialised cybersecurity assessments abroad and strengthen India’s capabilities in advanced automotive technologies.

ARAI has supported the Indian automotive industry for more than six decades through development, testing, validation, certification and homologation services, with cybersecurity becoming an increasingly important part of this ecosystem.