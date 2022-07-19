Bhimashankar to be upgraded as national highway to improve connectivity: Gadkari
Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced upgradation into national highway for a stretch between Bankar phata to Taleghar to improve connectivity Bhima Shankar in Pune district and Grishneshwar temple, Verul in Sambhajinagar district.
“Among the 12 Jyotirlingas, five are in Maharashtra. All the temples are being connected by national highways. Now, the department has approved the highway for Bhima Shankar and Grineshwar,” said Gadkari on Monday.
The other three Jyotirlingas are located at Parli Vaijnath (Beed), Trambakeshwar (Nashik) and Aunda Nagnath (Hingoli).
Gadkari took to social media to announce the project. “All the Jyotirlingas will be connected by central government’s Jyotirlinga connect project.” he tweeted.
“The work on the 66-km national highway will start at Bhima Shankar soon. Along with that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also conduct work of Bankar Phata, Junnar, Ghodegaon, Taleghar road. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to develop religious and tourist places,” said Gadkari.
The new highway in Sambhajinagar district will connect Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ajinta city. It will help to improve road connectivity to Grishneshwar temple, stated Gadkari.
As Gadkari announced the construction of this national highway, the Khed- Bhimashankar road which is known as state highway will now be converted to a national highway.
Cantankerous canines: LMC lists ferocious breeds, advises against keeping them as pets
Dr Arvind Rao, director, Animal Welfare, said, “Till now, there is a history of three owners being killed by ferocious dogs in the country. That's why people must avoid keeping Mastiffs, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, German Shepherds, Pitbulls because these dogs have a heavy bite force: if they bite someone, it's almost impossible to open their jaws unless they do it.“
26 test positive for BA.5 patients, 13 for BA.2.75 in Maha on Monday
Pune: On Monday, 26 more patients tested positive for BA.5 subvariant of Omicron and 13 BA.2.75 variant cases were reported in Maharashtra, according to the state health department. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said that according to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune and BJ Medical College, Pune, 26 cases of BA.5 have been found in the state. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
Rise in routine dental check-up post Covid, say Pune doctors
Dentists from the city are reporting a rise in patients coming for routine check-ups. Untreated dental caries in permanent teeth was the most common findings according to doctors. Another city-based dentist, Dr Minal Salvi said that non-emergency dental cases were postponed by many patients post pandemic outbreak. “Now since everyone is getting back to normalcy, we have seen more patients visiting us for regular dental issues as well for preventive dental checks,” said Dr Salvi.
Rare orchids bloom again in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
On June 30, 2020, ground orchids – a critically endangered species – were discovered blooming quite by chance in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve grasslands. But sighting them again on July 3, at the same spot in the DTR endorsed the conservation efforts of the DTR authorities to save a natural species, which is categorised as an endangered species in International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.
Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her. Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago.
