Bhimashankar to be upgraded as national highway to improve connectivity: Gadkari

Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced upgradation into national highway for a stretch between Bankar phata to Taleghar to improve connectivity Bhima Shankar in Pune district and Grishneshwar temple, Verul in Sambhajinagar district.

“Among the 12 Jyotirlingas, five are in Maharashtra. All the temples are being connected by national highways. Now, the department has approved the highway for Bhima Shankar and Grineshwar,” said Gadkari on Monday.

The other three Jyotirlingas are located at Parli Vaijnath (Beed), Trambakeshwar (Nashik) and Aunda Nagnath (Hingoli).

Gadkari took to social media to announce the project. “All the Jyotirlingas will be connected by central government’s Jyotirlinga connect project.” he tweeted.

“The work on the 66-km national highway will start at Bhima Shankar soon. Along with that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also conduct work of Bankar Phata, Junnar, Ghodegaon, Taleghar road. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to develop religious and tourist places,” said Gadkari.

The new highway in Sambhajinagar district will connect Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ajinta city. It will help to improve road connectivity to Grishneshwar temple, stated Gadkari.

As Gadkari announced the construction of this national highway, the Khed- Bhimashankar road which is known as state highway will now be converted to a national highway.