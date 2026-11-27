As per a government circular issued on Wednesday, applications for caste validity certificates will henceforth be accepted only through the Caste Certificate Verification Information System (CCVIS) portal. Applicants will also be able to receive digitally signed caste validity certificates through email and WhatsApp. (Representative photo) more

The move aims to make the application and verification process faster, more transparent, and more accessible, particularly for students seeking admission to educational institutions, candidates applying for jobs, and individuals requiring caste validity certificates for other official purposes.

The government has set a target of completing the verification of applications and supporting documents, and taking a decision preferably within 60 days.

According to the notification, the system has been developed by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Pune, in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Applicants can submit applications, upload supporting documents, track their application status and attend hearings through video conferencing without visiting the scrutiny committee’s office.

The notification states that documents uploaded online will not have to be submitted physically to the committee office again. Applicants will also be able to receive digitally signed caste validity certificates through email and WhatsApp. An artificial intelligence-based chatbot has been introduced to address applicants’ queries.