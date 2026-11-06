Pune - The Pune Customs department seized 10.642 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹3.72 crore, from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Pune International Airport. The passenger allegedly concealed the narcotic substance inside packets labelled as freeze-dried durian fruit and hid them among packets of noodles in his check-in baggage to evade detection. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody till November 18. Customs seizes 10.6 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹3.72 cr at Pune airport

According to the customs department, the seizure was made on the evening of November 4 after officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Airport Batch of Pune Customs intercepted the passenger following suspicious findings during the scanning of his check-in baggage.

The passenger arrived at Pune airport aboard Air India Express flight IX-291 from Bangkok. The contraband was packed in 9 rectangular silver-coloured packets bearing retail labels of ‘Freeze Dried Monthong Durian’. Each packet was further lined with two layers of vacuum-sealed black polythene to prevent detection. The packets were concealed among noodle packets inside the passenger’s trolley bag to make the consignment appear like ordinary food items.

“When the packets were opened, officers found yellowish-green dried floral tops emitting a strong pungent odour. Preliminary testing using a Narcotic Drug Field Testing Kit confirmed the substance to be marijuana/ganja, identified as hydroponic weed. The entire consignment, weighing 10.642 kg and estimated to have a market value of ₹3.72 crore, was seized along with the packing material under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.” said D Anil, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Pune.

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced before a Judicial Magistrate. The court remanded him to judicial custody till November 18. Customs officials have initiated further investigations to identify the network involved in the smuggling attempt and establish whether the passenger was part of a larger international drug trafficking syndicate.