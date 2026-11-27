Pune: Even as Maharashtra grapples with severe drought conditions, 11 districts have recorded higher Rabi sowing than during the corresponding period last year, defying the overall decline in winter crop cultivation across the state.

Data compiled by the state agriculture department shows that of these 11 districts, six are in Vidarbha, four in North Maharashtra and one in the Konkan division. The increase has come despite all 11 districts recording rainfall deficits during the Southwest monsoon, ranging from 1% to over 65% below normal.

The overall picture, however, remains bleak. Statewide Rabi sowing has reached just 31% of the normal cultivable area, down 18% from the acreage covered during the corresponding period last year.

State agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne told HT that he was not optimistic about a healthy Rabi harvest given the prevailing drought conditions.

“We will have to wait and see how the Rabi crops in these 11 districts grow, since adequate availability of water is essential for the healthy growth of the crops. The availability of water is depleting across the state,” he said.

The agriculture department, too, has cautioned that the increase in sowing across these districts may not continue significantly because of mounting water scarcity.

Maharashtra’s normal Rabi sowing area is over 57.80 lakh hectares. The principal winter crops include jowar, wheat, gram, maize and lentils.

Agriculture department officials said that unseasonal rainfall after September last year had delayed the start of the Rabi sowing season. This year, however, the failure of Kharif crops prompted farmers to quickly clear damaged fields and take up winter sowing to make use of the residual moisture in the soil.

“Since the Kharif crops failed, the general trend across the state was that farmers immediately uprooted the damaged crops, prepared the fields, and started Rabi sowing to take advantage of whatever residual moisture was there in the soil,” said Umesh Ghatge, joint director of agriculture, Nagpur division.

In North Maharashtra, Dhule district has recorded the most significant increase. Despite receiving 19% less rainfall than normal during the monsoon, the district has covered 50% of its normal Rabi acreage, compared with 31% during the corresponding period last year.

Although wheat is a major Rabi crop in the state, farmers have this season favoured jowar and gram, which require lower investment and less soil moisture than wheat.

Dhule agriculture officer Suraj Jagtap said most of the sowing so far had taken place in Shirpur taluka, where some water is still available. “Even in districts like Nashik and Jalgaon, a sizable section of farmers have undertaken Rabi sowing due to availability of water in wells and farm ponds,” officials said.

In drought-hit Marathwada, Beed district has crossed 50% of its normal Rabi sowing area. However, this is still 14% lower than the acreage covered during the corresponding period last year. The district is already facing a water crisis.

“Farmers have used water stored in farm ponds. Moreover, as part of rotation, water has been released from the Jayakwadi dam, which has helped Beed farmers carry out sowing,” officials said.

According to agriculture department officials, crop insurance has also encouraged some farmers to undertake Rabi sowing despite the risk of inadequate water and possible crop losses.

“Usually, the state government does not give compensation for Rabi crop loss. And this time, if the state government decides to give compensation for Rabi crop loss, there would be resentment among a large section of the farming fraternity since thousands of them could not even undertake sowing due to water issues. Such farmers will be deprived of compensation,” a senior department official said.