PUNE: An Additional Sessions Court in Vadgaon Maval on Monday sentenced eight men to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering a man and assaulting his family members with sickles, wooden logs and stones in January 2021. The court held that the fatal attack was premeditated, with the accused regrouping and returning armed after an initial roadside altercation. They were also awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 read with Section 149 of the IPC for attempt to murder, along with other sentences for rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

Additional Sessions Judge D K Anbhule convicted Sunil Shinde, Satish Shinde, Baban Shinde, Balu Gosavi, Rushikesh Shinde, Dagadu alias Subhash Khandbhor, Shankar Shinde and Pankaj Khandbhor under Section 302 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among other provisions.

The eight were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 each for murder. They were also awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 read with Section 149 of the IPC for attempt to murder, along with other sentences for rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on January 19, 2021. Complainant Bharati Dongare and her sons, Shubham and Prashant, had gone shopping in Vadgaon and were returning home at around 7.30 pm.

As they entered their society, their vehicle was negotiating a turn when another car approached from behind. Shubham, who was driving, moved aside to let it pass. A white Maruti Swift then approached from the opposite direction, and its driver questioned Shubham’s driving, triggering an argument.

The driver and three to four occupants of the car assaulted Shubham. When Prashant intervened, he too was beaten. Their mother, Bharati, attempted to stop the assault but was abused as well.

The family managed to apprehend one of the assailants and made him sit in their car, intending to take him to the police station to lodge a complaint.

However, near the railway crossing at Jambhul, six to seven persons arrived in two vehicles. Some were armed with iron sickles, while others carried wooden logs and stones.

The group dragged the family members out of their vehicle and launched another assault. Shubham was repeatedly struck on the head with wooden logs and stones, while Prashant was hit on his head and back. Shubham later succumbed to his injuries despite treatment at Pawana Hospital.

The court also relied on medical evidence establishing that the injuries were sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature.

In a separate finding, the court convicted Shankar Shinde under Section 354 of the IPC for outraging the modesty of the deceased’s mother. He was sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000. The remaining seven accused were acquitted of this charge.

The court directed the investigating officer to preserve the seized material and file a supplementary charge sheet against the ninth accused, Suresh Deshmukh, who remains absconding.