The Bombay High Court has denied anticipatory bail to two persons in connection with a woman’s suspicious death on October 26, noting that initial evidence points toward murder rather than abetment of suicide. The case was initially registered at Nanded City police station in Pune as one of abetment of suicide. However, the high court noted that the investigation revealed several disturbing circumstances, including injuries on different parts of the deceased’s body and inconsistencies surrounding the discovery of her body. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

Justice Madhav J Jamdar, in an order dated November 21, noted the circumstances surrounding the death of Rekha Suthar and allegations that she was subjected to sustained physical and mental harassment by Bhavana Suthar, her sister-in-law and Kheta Ram Ashu Ram Suthar, her father-in-law.

The case was initially registered at Nanded City police station in Pune as one of abetment of suicide. However, the high court noted that the investigation revealed several disturbing circumstances, including injuries on different parts of the deceased’s body and inconsistencies surrounding the discovery of her body.

According to the prosecution, the deceased was subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment by her matrimonial relatives. On the day of the incident, her family members were informed that she had suffered a heart attack. However, the informant later learnt that she had allegedly died by suicide, raising suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Another significant circumstance was that the saree allegedly used for hanging had been removed and kept inside a cupboard.

The two applicants denied their involvement in the alleged crime and sought protection from arrest. Bhavana contended that she lived in an adjacent flat and disputed the allegations against her. The father-in-law, Kheta, claimed that he was residing in Rajasthan at the time of the incident and denied any involvement.

The court, however, held that the allegations and material gathered during the investigation warranted custodial interrogation and did not justify granting pre-arrest protection. It accordingly rejected both applications.