IMA to hold protest in Pune against assault on doctors

Pune: Five cases of violence against doctors in Pune and 57 similar cases in Maharashtra were reported during the pandemic, said representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) at a press meet on Wednesday. The medical body will be wearing black bands and displaying placards to sensitise the public as part of protest against attacks on doctors, on June 18. However, medical services will be functional on that day.

IMA doctors are demanding a strict provision to address the rising violence against doctors and Covid insurance cover for private doctors.

Dr BL Deshmukh, IMA president for Pune chapter, said, “We demand that the government should ensure that the offenders are penalised under the Central Hospital and Health Care Professionals Protection Act with Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Also, there should be standardisation and augmentation of security in each hospital. Hospitals should be declared as a protected zone. Culprits shall be punished by fast-track courts.”

“All health services will be functional as our motive is to spread awareness about the issue and pressurise the government to take action to ensure that medical workers are safe,” said Dr Deshmukh.

Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, president-elect of IMA Pune chapter, said, “Multiple incidents of assault against doctors are seen across the country. While the cost of medicines and medical equipment saw a gradual rise over time, doctors’ fees remained the same throughout the pandemic. Families should not forget that we save lives and work round the clock.”

Dr Sunil Ingale, secretary, IMA Pune chapter, said that IMA teams will be visiting government hospitals on June 18.

On Covid insurance, Dr Avinash Bhondwe, former IMA president Maharashtra chapter, said that till November 2020, around 42 doctors have died due to the virus in Maharashtra.

“We meet Maharashtra government officials to ensure that their families get the insurance cover of ₹50 lakh. However, it was denied as the scheme only covered government doctors. After regular follow-ups, families of two doctors got the insurance amount from the government. The authorities have not shared details of families of government doctors who received insurance.” Bhondwe said.