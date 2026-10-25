Kurash certificate row puts athletes’ national championship hopes at risk

PUNE: The controversy over alleged irregularities in kurash sports certificates is affecting grassroots competitions in Maharashtra, with uncertainty over school tournaments threatening young athletes’ preparations for the national championships scheduled in December. Controversy over alleged irregularities in kurash sports certificates is affecting grassroots contests in Maharashtra, with uncertainty over school tournaments threatening athletes’ preparations for the national championships scheduled in December. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The national kurash championships will be held from December 16 to 20 at Jogiyan Pul in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. School-level, zonal and state selection competitions for under-14, under-17 and under-19 athletes typically need to be completed by October.

Parents and coaches fear genuine players could lose opportunities because of allegations involving others, despite months of training. The concerns come as India celebrates Pincky Balhara’s bronze medal in kurash at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Nitesh More, an Amravati division kurash referee, said organisers appeared reluctant to conduct school competitions amid the controversy.

“Genuine players are suffering because of this. They don’t even know what is going on, but they have to pay a price for it,” he said.

Parents have approached district sports authorities seeking clarity on tournament schedules and selection procedures. They alleged that officials had cited the ongoing kurash controversy as a reason for keeping the events on hold but had declined to issue written communication on the matter.

Shubham Datrange, a wrestler from Ahilyanagar, said legitimate athletes needed assurance that they would not be penalised because of allegations against others. His niece, Siddhi, who won a national medal in the under-14 category, is preparing to compete in the under-17 category.

Rakesh Boga said his daughter Rucha, a Class 10 student who has won two national medals representing Maharashtra, had been training regularly, while his son Anuj was eager to compete in his first tournament.

“Last year, the school and zonal competitions, along with the state selection process, were completed by October. This year, there is still no schedule. How will our children qualify for the national competition in December?” he asked.

Pune district sports officer Jagannath Lakade said the competitions had not been organised because the department had not received a request from the association. However, coaches and sports experts said the district sports office was responsible for organising the events, with the association providing technical support.

Yuvraj Naik, deputy director of sports, Pune division, said he had instructed district sports officers to review the situation and organise competitions wherever possible to prevent athletes from suffering.

Sources in the state sports department attributed the uncertainty to the alleged fake certificate case, which has reportedly led to the arrest of several state kurash organisation office-bearers. District-level organisations have also come under scrutiny, they said.

The Ahilyanagar District Kurash Association has sought clarity from district sports authorities. International kurash athlete Aditya Dhopaokar said the association was ready to organise zonal and state competitions, subject to official permission.

Sports authorities now face the challenge of investigating alleged irregularities without disrupting grassroots competition. Parents and coaches are demanding clear schedules and transparent eligibility checks to ensure genuine athletes get a fair opportunity to qualify for the December nationals.