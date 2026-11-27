Pune: A male leopard suspected to be involved in the death of a woman in Bhoirwadi village of Junnar taluka was captured by the Forest Department around 6 am on Thursday, November 26, within approximately 16.5 hours of the fatal attack. The incident had occurred around 1.30 pm on Wednesday, November 25. The capture followed intensive monitoring, thermal drone surveillance and the installation of trap cages in the area. The development is expected to bring relief to residents of Bhoirwadi, who had been concerned about the presence of the big cat following the fatal incident.

The victim, identified as Bhimabai Jijabhau Bhoir, aged around 45, was attacked by a leopard while harvesting paddy in an agricultural field in Bhoirwadi. Her daughter-in-law, Ashwini Suresh Bhoir, who was present at the spot, also sustained minor injuries and bruises while attempting to respond to the incident. She was subsequently taken to Narayangaon Hospital for treatment. The attack took place in the afternoon, when the two women were working in the field. The incident triggered concern among villagers and prompted the Forest Department to initiate immediate measures to track the animal and prevent further attacks.

Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Forest Division, said the department had intensified surveillance immediately after the incident. “After the incident on Wednesday, we started intensive monitoring of leopard activity in the area. Trap cages were installed and a thermal drone survey was also conducted. However, we could not identify any pugmarks or detect leopard movement during the initial monitoring. The leopard was eventually captured around 6 am on Thursday,” she said.

Explaining the strategy adopted by the department to capture the animal, Pradip Chavhan, Range Forest Officer, Junnar Forest Division, said leopards often return to the location where they have killed their prey, even if the surrounding area is crowded.

“Leopards have a tendency to return to the location where they have killed their prey. Therefore, even if the area is crowded during the day, the animal may return once the surroundings become quiet. We were aware of this behaviour and accordingly installed trap cages very close to the spot where the leopard had left the victim’s body. A hen was placed inside the cage as bait. The leopard entered the cage to take the bait and was subsequently trapped,” Chavhan said.

Meanwhile, a separate cattle-kill incident was reported in the evening on Wednesday, approximately two kilometres from the location of the human attack. Following this development, the Forest Department also examined whether the leopard suspected to be involved in the human death could have been responsible for the cattle kill.

However, after examining the available evidence and carrying out a detailed assessment, officials concluded that there was no established connection between the two incidents. According to the department, the male leopard captured on Thursday was habitual to the area surrounding the human attack site. The cattle-kill incident was therefore treated as a separate occurrence.

The Forest Department’s assessment of the animal’s movement and behaviour was also important in determining the placement of the trap cages. Officials had initially faced difficulties in detecting its movement despite surveillance and thermal drone operations. The animal’s eventual capture in the early hours of Thursday brought the search operation to a close.

The Forest Department is expected to undertake the necessary procedures following the capture, including further examination of the animal to establish its involvement in the human attack. The capture comes amid growing concerns over human-leopard interactions in Junnar taluka, where the presence of leopards in agricultural and inhabited areas has remained a matter of concern for local residents.