Lohagad murder case: Charge-framing hearing deferred to Nov 17

The charge-framing proceedings in the murder case of entrepreneur Ketan Agrawal, who was allegedly killed at Lohagad Fort, were deferred to November 17 after the defence raised objections over the availability of digital evidence and case-related documents during a hearing at the Additional District and Sessions Court in Vadgaon Maval on Saturday. Noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam appeared as special prosecutor. According to the police, Agrawal, a real estate businessman, was set to marry Goyal. As she did not want to marry him, Goyal and her boyfriend Chaudhary allegedly conspired to kill him. Hange, Chaudhary’s friend, was allegedly party to the conspiracy. (HT FILE)

The hearing was conducted before Additional District and Sessions Judge DK Anbhule, following the filing of a 5,053-page chargesheet in the case. The three accused — the prime accused, Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange — were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The defence lawyers argued that certain digital documents and electronic evidence forming part of the investigation had not been made available to them, making it difficult to proceed with the charge-framing process. They sought access to the relevant documents, contending that the accused were entitled to receive copies of all necessary prosecution material under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Nikam countered the defence’s submissions, stating that the relevant evidence was being uploaded on the designated portal and was available for examination.

The court subsequently adjourned the proceedings to November 17.

Advocate Vipul Dushing and advocate N M Bhalerao represented Goyal, while advocate Harshad Nimbalkar and advocate Jairaj Jagtap appeared for Chaudhary.

Hange has not yet appointed a lawyer and sought additional time from the court. The court stated that if he failed to appoint a lawyer by the next hearing, legal representation would be arranged for him through the District Legal Services Committee.

According to the police, Agrawal, a real estate businessman, was set to marry Goyal. As she did not want to marry him, Goyal and her boyfriend Chaudhary allegedly conspired to kill him. Hange, Chaudhary’s friend, was allegedly party to the conspiracy.

Agrawal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, 2026, leading to his death.

Nikam said the prosecution would present its evidence before the court at the next hearing.

“Our case is based on documents. We will place before the court an inventory of the evidence available with the prosecution,” he said.

Nikam also remarked that the accused did not appear to display any signs of grief or remorse.