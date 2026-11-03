Maha audit flags irregularities in ₹37.61-crore malaria spending; Abitkar vows action

PUNE: A special audit has flagged alleged procurement violations and favouritism in how 22 district malaria offices across Maharashtra spent ₹37.61 crore on malaria control supplies between 2017 and 2022. Health minister Prakash Abitkar has assured strict action against officials found responsible. An employee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a city civic body, sprays smoke during an anti-malaria fumigation drive inside a slum in Mumbai on July 13, 2019. - Municipal authorities have identified specific areas of the city with mills, railway yards and construction sites where accumulated water offers a breeding ground for mosquitoes leading to a wider spread of malaria. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

The audit report, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times, points to lapses in tendering, including failure to constitute purchase committees, publish newspaper advertisements and use the Centre’s Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. It also alleges that preferred suppliers were invited to government offices, helped fill tender documents and subsequently awarded contracts.

Abitkar said the department would examine the findings and act wherever violations were established.

“Definitely, stern action will be taken if violation of rules is found. I will speak with the joint director of health services and take the necessary action. All government protocols must be strictly followed during procurement,” he told Hindustan Times.

Between 2017-18 and 2021-22, grants of ₹46.83 crore were sanctioned to the 22 district malaria offices through their respective District Planning Committees (DPCs). Of this, ₹37.61 crore was spent on procurement, including supplies for malaria control in tribal and remote areas.

The audit was ordered on November 10, 2025, by Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services and head of the state’s vector-borne diseases control programme. It followed a complaint by health activist Sharad Shetty and directions from the commissioner of health services. The audit covered procurement during the five financial years from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

The districts covered were Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Palghar, Yavatmal, Nashik, Washim, Chandrapur, Ahilyanagar, Raigad, Buldhana, Akola, Dhule, Gondia, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Hingoli, Wardha, Nandurbar, Nanded and Jalgaon.

According to the report, none of the 22 offices followed the procurement procedure prescribed under a government resolution (GR) dated December 1, 2016. The audit found that they had failed to constitute purchase committees, publish newspaper advertisements or display tender notices prominently. The GeM portal was also not used.

The report also flagged possible violations of a May 7, 2021 GR, which mandates that purchases exceeding ₹5,000 follow the prescribed tendering procedure.

Sangale said he was yet to examine the district-wise reports, received from officials in phases until the last week of October.

​”The technical approval for the purchases was given by us. I am yet to go through the reports submitted by the officials. Action will be taken as per the rules if any violation is found. However, I need to examine whether our department can initiate action,” he said.

Shetty has demanded an impartial, time-bound inquiry and accountability for the alleged irregularities.

“The preliminary audit findings indicate dereliction of duty by officials concerned. Responsibility for financial irregularities and alleged corruption must be fixed on the officials who were in office at the time, and strict action should follow,” he said.