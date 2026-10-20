Maha CET cell forms task force, serves YouTuber notice

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday set up a task force to monitor social media platforms and initiate legal action against account holders spreading false, incomplete or misleading information about entrance examinations, results and admission processes. The task force will monitor platforms including X, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. (HT PHOTO)

The cell said such claims create confusion among students and parents and damage the institution’s reputation.

The task force will monitor platforms including X, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp.

It has also issued a legal notice to the Digital Master YouTube channel after a YouTuber identified as Shiva allegedly published a podcast announcing dates for both MHT-CET 2027 examinations, application registration and results.

The cell clarified that it has not yet announced the examination dates for 2027 and said the video had created confusion among students and parents, following which it received complaints.

The legal notice directs the channel to immediately remove the video from YouTube, publish a clarification on the channel and submit a written explanation, along with supporting evidence, to the CET Cell. A copy of the notice has also been sent to Google’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, the cell said.

“The CET Cell has not announced the examination, registration or result dates for MHT-CET 2027. Circulating unverified information on these matters can create unnecessary confusion among students and parents and affect their admission-related decisions,” said a CET cell official.

“We have formed a task force to monitor social media platforms and will take legal action against those found spreading false or misleading information after verification. Students and parents are urged to rely only on official CET Cell announcements,” he said.