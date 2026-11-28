A Pune court has acquitted a man accused of assaulting a traffic policeman, obstructing him from discharging his duty, and damaging two coin-boxes during an altercation at Ramwadi Chowk back in 2009; holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. According to the prosecution, complainant Sachin Mohan Aadsul, who was attached to the Yerawada traffic department, was on duty with head constable Shaikh at Ramwadi Chowk at around 12.45 pm on the day of the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

Additional sessions judge Sucheta M Takalikar acquitted Imran Babu Shaikh of charges under sections 353, 332, 504 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The judgment was delivered on November 26, 2026; nearly 17 years after the alleged incident occurred on March 10, 2019. The case was registered at Yerawada police station.

According to the prosecution, complainant Sachin Mohan Aadsul, who was attached to the Yerawada traffic department, was on duty with head constable Shaikh at Ramwadi Chowk at around 12.45 pm on the day of the incident. They allegedly stopped a motorcyclist travelling from Chandannagar towards Kalyaninagar for not having a front number plate. When asked to produce the vehicle documents, the rider reportedly admitted that he did not have them. The prosecution claimed that the rider then picked an argument with the policemen, and scuffled with head constable Shaikh. When Aadsul intervened, the rider allegedly punched him in the mouth, causing him to fall against a coin-box and a table. Two coin-boxes were allegedly damaged in the incident.

Senior police inspector Prasad Narayan Hasbnis investigated the case and filed a chargesheet. During the trial, the prosecution examined three witnesses, including the complainant, an alleged eyewitness and the investigating officer.

However, the court found gaps in the prosecution’s evidence. During cross-examination, Aadsul admitted that he had not produced any document to establish that he had been assigned duty at Ramwadi Chowk on the day of the incident. The investigating officer had also failed to collect any record confirming the deployment of Aadsul and head constable Shaikh at the spot.

The judge observed, ‘Merely establishing that the complainant was a public servant is not sufficient to attract sections 353 and 332 of the IPC.” The prosecution was required to prove that he was discharging his official duties when the alleged assault took place.