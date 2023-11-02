Man held in Pune, 12 laptops worth ₹6 lakh seized
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Pune for stealing laptops and electronic gadgets worth ₹6.44 lakh from buildings near college hostels. The police recovered stolen items from his possession, including chargers, a camera, and a two-wheeler. The accused has a criminal record and has confessed to multiple thefts.
Pune; The Warje Malwadi Police on Wednesday have arrested a 22-year-old man for stealing over a dozen laptops and other electronic gadgets totally worth ₹6.44 lakh from buildings near college hostels. Police probe found the involvement of the accused, identified as Arjun Tukaram Zade, in eight theft cases.
The police also recovered seven chargers, one camera and one two-wheeler from his possession.
Sub-inspector Narendra Mundhe said the accused is a criminal on police record. “The accused stole keys kept near the door and gained entry into student hostels and stole laptops kept for charging. After receiving complaints and based on CCTV camera footages, we ascertained his identity and nabbed him. He confessed to stealing laptops from Warje, Karvenagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Sinhagad Road areas. During his student days in Raigad, he stole two wheelers from Mahad and Mangaon.”
