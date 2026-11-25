An anti-encroachment drive by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) turned violent in Chintamani Nagar on Monday after a Chinese food outlet owner allegedly hurled a brick at a JCB machine being used to remove an unauthorised shed, injuring its driver and a helper. The accused also allegedly abused civic officials, damaged the machine and fled. The accused has been identified as Shahid Inamdar, a resident of the area behind Garib Nawaz Mosque near Shriram Chowk in Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

The incident took place around 12.40 pm on November 23 outside Zamzam Chinese food outlet at Ganga Village Society on Chintamani Nagar Road. The accused has been identified as Shahid Inamdar, a resident of the area behind Garib Nawaz Mosque near Shriram Chowk in Hadapsar.

According to the FIR, the PMC building department launched the anti-encroachment drive at 10 am following the municipal commissioner’s orders. The operation covered the Chintamani Nagar-Hadapsar Chowk stretch under Kalepadal police station’s jurisdiction.

A team of civic officials and JCB operators was removing an unauthorised tin shed outside the outlet when Inamdar allegedly stood on the shop’s roof and abused the officials.

The complainant, Shyam Wankhade (36), a PMC branch engineer, said the team tried to explain the purpose of the drive to Inamdar. However, he allegedly hurled a brick at the JCB machine, shattering its glass.

The driver, Pradeep Raju Gaikwad (32), a resident of Bori-Aandi, and Rohit Ganesh Pankar (32), who was travelling alongside him and lives in Charnal Colony, Satavwadi, sustained injuries.

Inamdar allegedly fled after the attack.

Based on Wankhade’s complaint, Kalepadal police registered a case against Inamdar under Sections 132, 121(1), 221, 324(4) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).