Man robbed of mobile worth 10K in Vimannagar

PUNE Piyush Sahel, 32, a resident of Vishrantwadi, has lodged a complaint with the Vimannagar police stating that he was robbed of his mobile phone while he was booking a cab. The incident took place at Ganpati Chowk around 12.25 pm on November 12.
The FIR lodged on the same day by Sahel states that two youths came on a motorcycle, snatched the mobile estimated to be worth ₹10,000 and escaped.
The victim tried to stop them but fell on the ground sustaining minor bruises.
Assistant police inspector Sachin Dhamane said that a case under BNS 304 (2) and 3(5) has been registered. No arrest has been made so far.