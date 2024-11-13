Man robbed of mobile worth 10K in Vimannagar

PUNE Piyush Sahel, 32, a resident of Vishrantwadi, has lodged a complaint with the Vimannagar police stating that he was robbed of his mobile phone while he was booking a cab. The incident took place at Ganpati Chowk around 12.25 pm on November 12. The victim tried to stop them but fell on the ground sustaining minor bruises. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR lodged on the same day by Sahel states that two youths came on a motorcycle, snatched the mobile estimated to be worth ₹10,000 and escaped.

The victim tried to stop them but fell on the ground sustaining minor bruises.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Dhamane said that a case under BNS 304 (2) and 3(5) has been registered. No arrest has been made so far.