Modi calls Pawar to enquire about his health, says ‘Supriya is ready’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while enquiring about the health of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday morning, told the veteran leader that his daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, was ready to take care of the country along with him, and urged Pawar to take complete rest. Pawar was admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday (November 2) following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. (ANI Video Grab)

According to Vitthal Maniyar, a close associate of Pawar for over six decades, Modi spoke to the 86-year-old leader and advised him to prioritise his health and avoid an exhausting schedule. Maniyar was at the hospital when Modi called Pawar.

“Modiji told him, ‘Please take complete rest. Supriya is ready. Supriya and we will handle the country, so I request that you take rest.”

According to Maniyar, Pawar replied that he was already resting. He also thanked the Prime Minister for enquiring about his health,” Maniyar said. Modi also enquired about Pawar’s diet and advised him not to travel much.

Pawar was admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday (November 2) following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. He was discharged on Wednesday after undergoing medical evaluation and observation.

After the NCP chief was discharged, Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic today. He is stable and doing well. He will be travelling directly from the hospital to his residence in Mumbai. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery.”

Sule later said her father is doing fine and is travelling to Mumbai to rest.

Meanwhile, Modi is likely to visit Baramati later this month to inaugurate Prerna Sthal, a dome and museum complex at the Vidya Pratishthan campus, of which Pawar is the chairman. The PM’s proposed November 3 visit was postponed. Vidya Pratishthan trustee Yugendra Pawar had indicated November 16 as a possible date, although there has been no official confirmation of the revised schedule.