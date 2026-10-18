NCP corporator named in library vandalism case; counter-FIR over ₹10 lakh extortion

Two cross-complaints have been registered at Parvati police station over alleged vandalism at a study centre and library in the Parvati foothills, theft of materials worth ₹7.27 lakh, caste-based abuse and an alleged demand for ₹10 lakh in extortion. Assistant commissioner of police Gajanan Pawar is investigating the case, while assistant police inspector Subhash Mahale is probing the alleged extortion. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Priya Shivaji Gadade-Patil, her husband Shivaji Bhiva Gadade-Patil and 12 to 13 others have been booked under the SCST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant provisions following a complaint by Mukund Anil, also known as Aniruddha Gaikwad.

In a counter-complaint, Shivaji Gadade-Patil accused Gaikwad and Shankar Bhalerao of demanding ₹10 lakh to allow the construction of a multipurpose hall or community temple behind the Vighnaharta building in the Parvati foothills. He also alleged that the duo threatened to kill him.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred between 7 pm and 7.45 pm on September 17 behind the Vighnaharta building, near Nerlekar Hospital, at Survey No. 132 in the Parvati foothills.

In his complaint, Gaikwad alleged that the accused entered the study centre and library without authorisation, vandalised the premises and stole materials worth approximately ₹7.27 lakh.

He further alleged that when he questioned the accused, Shivaji Gadade-Patil abused and humiliated him with caste-based slurs in public, in the presence of several people.

Those named in the complaint include NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) corporator Suraj Lokhande, Priya Gadade-Patil, Shivaji Gadade-Patil, Premraj Gadade-Patil and Kumar Jadhav, along with seven to eight others.

The allegations in both complaints are under investigation and have not been established in court.

Assistant commissioner of police Gajanan Pawar is investigating the case, while assistant police inspector Subhash Mahale is probing the alleged extortion.

Mahale said, “Cross-complaints have been registered at Parvati police station in connection with the dispute. The extortion complaint is being investigated, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”