No clarity on evaluation process of Class 10 students

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Certificate (MSBSHSE) has not decided as of yet about the process to evaluate students of Class 10 for their final results. The board in April cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 exam due to a surge in Covid cases.

Dinkar Patil, chairman, MSBSHSE, said that there has been no decision as of yet. “There is no final decision taken as of yet for the evaluation process of Class 10. We are exploring multiple options regarding the evaluation process and the decision will be taken soon,” said Patil.

Prathmesh Kulkarni, a Class 10 student from the city said that the evaluation process should be decided soon.

“We had multiple examinations at school so far, some were online and some were prelims. These examinations should be used to evaluate us for Class 11. We have prepared the whole year even after facing hurdles through online education,” said Kulkarni.

Another official from the board said that the process has to be unbiased and fair. “The board is taking its time as there are multiple students from all across Maharashtra who faced issues. In such a situation, the process of evaluation should be fair and unbiased. The process should be fair to students who are in the remotest part of the state as well as those living in the city,” said the official, on the condition of anonymity.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune district principals’ association said that the board and State Centre for Education Research and Training (SCERT), has asked principals from schools to send their feedback on how to assess students.

“We are to submit various suggestions regarding the evaluation of the students for Class 10. The intention is to find an unbiased methodology which can test students from the city as well as rural background,” said Gaikwad.

He further added that unlike the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the state board school may have difficulty in assessing students through internal marks.

“If the schools have to evaluate then the marks of every child would be high,” said Gaikwad.