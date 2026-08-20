PMC clears decks for modern shelters & veterinary care for stray, abandoned cattle

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal to create modern shelters and veterinary facilities for stray and abandoned cattle, particularly in the 34 newly-merged villages where large tracts of government and grazing land are available; officials said on Wednesday. The proposal notes that such animals can cause road accidents, resulting in injuries and in some cases, death. It also highlights concerns over animals feeding on plastic and other waste, which can lead to serious health problems and death. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The proposal moved by standing committee member Suhas Tingre; envisages a network of facilities including a modern gaushala, veterinary hospital, fodder bank, rehabilitation centre and vaccination centre for large animals. The civic administration has given positive feedback on the proposal.

Tingre said that the decision should address both public safety and animal welfare. “Protecting stray cattle and ensuring the safety of citizens must go hand-in-hand. The standing committee’s approval is an important step in this direction. The administration should now implement the proposal effectively and without delay,” he said.

The move comes amid concerns over stray, abandoned cattle wandering about on roads and in public places. The proposal notes that such animals can cause road accidents, resulting in injuries and in some cases, death. It also highlights concerns over animals feeding on plastic and other waste, which can lead to serious health problems and death.

At present, the PMC does not have its own permanent shelter or hospital for animals. The civic health department currently implements measures such as controlling the population of stray- dogs, cats and pigs; while the anti-encroachment department handles action against cattle found wandering about on roads. The civic body also incurs expenditure on rescue vehicles, veterinary staff and fodder-related arrangements.

The proposal seeks to shift focus from merely extricating stray, abandoned cattle from roads and public places to providing a more structured system for their care. It calls for animals to be scientifically captured and examined; and followed up with treatment, vaccination, sterilisation where required, and care and rehabilitation; said a senior health official on request of anonymity.

The civic administration has pointed out that many of the 34 newly-merged villages have pasture land (gairan) and other government land. Animal care facilities could be planned on these land parcels if adequate manpower and funds are made available.

The proposal also envisages involving animal welfare organisations, gau-seva groups, cattle protection organisations and farmers in the long-term care of animals after treatment and rehabilitation, subject to conditions laid down by the PMC. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) support could also be explored for developing and maintaining the facilities.

The documents submitted to the civic administration also refer to provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act that assign civic bodies responsibilities related to public health, sanitation, public safety and animal welfare. However, the proposal does not specify a final site, project cost or construction timeline. These details are expected to be worked out by the administration as part of the next stage of implementation, said officials.