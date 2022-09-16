PMPML e-bus service to start at Kas Plateau, commuters criticise decision

With the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) all set to inaugurate its e-bus service at Kas plateau in Satara district on Sunday, September 18 following successful trial runs over the last couple of days, commuter groups have criticised the move saying that the PMPML is giving e-buses to Satara when there is need to increase the fleet in Pune itself. Commuter groups have also suggested that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) give its buses to the Kas plateau instead.

Initially, the PMPML will give five e-buses for tourist service at ‘Kas Pathar’, which was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 2012. As per information shared by PMPML, the e-buses will run along a 13 km stretch from the parking area to the main site of the Kas plateau in Satara district. Private vehicles will not be allowed at the main site where flowers blossom during some months of the year. “All our trial runs have been successful and the service will be remotely inaugurated Sunday by state tourism minister Magal Prabhat Lodha. These electric buses will be charged at Satara city and will run at Kas Pathar daily. Most importantly, this service will be free for tourists and the state government will pay for them,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

Every year, lakhs of tourists from across the globe visit the Kas plateau to witness the beauty of flowers blooming in winter. The e-bus service is being started to preserve the natural beauty and pollution-free environment of the plateau. At the same time, it is also necessary to learn from past mistakes such as when the PMPML started the e-bus service at Sinhagad fort in May only to withdraw it within a few days due to overheating in the ghat section and charging issues, and most importantly, to ensure passenger safety.

Sanjay Shitole, transport activist and member of the PMP Pravasi Manch said, “This is a completely wrong decision to give PMPML buses to Satara district when there is need for more buses in Pune itself. There is already a shortage of buses and if they want to give buses, they should give MSRTC buses for transportation of tourists. Also, the PMPML should learn from its past mistakes like the e-bus service that was started at Sinhagad fort in May and pulled back within a few days.”