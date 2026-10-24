Pune: With the inauguration date of the long-delayed Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line uncertain, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is working to get two more stations ready for inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) team, expected to visit later this month. PMRDA races to ready two more Metro stations; inauguration date still uncertain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Pune district, scheduled for November 3, was deferred, leaving the inauguration of the long-delayed Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 uncertain.

Of the 23 stations on the corridor, 17 have received provisional safety clearance, while work is nearing completion at stations 13 and 14. The PMRDA hopes to bring the two additional stations into operation after the inauguration, subject to safety clearance.

“The CMRS team will visit these stations this month, and once we receive clearance from CMRS, they can become operational along with the other 17 stations,” said K Manjulakshmi, additional commissioner, PMRDA.

The delay is facing flak from many who travel to the IT park in Hinjewadi.

“I was hoping that the Metro would become functional on the Shivajinagar - Hinjewadi route last year itself. However, even 2026 is about to end, and we have no clue when it’s going to become operational despite work on some stretch almost complete,” said Pranita Deshpande, an IT professional residing in Model Colony.