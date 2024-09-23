Power outage affects 12K consumers in Chakan

Due to a technical problem in the interconnecting transformer at a substation of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MahaTransco) the power supply to 12,000 consumers in the Chakan area was interrupted for three hours on Monday. The affected areas included Waki, Birdwadi, Rohkal, KadachiWadi, Rase, Rahanubai Mala, and Medankarwadi in Chakan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Power in these areas is usually supplied through two lines—Ambethan and Volkswagen 22 KV—of Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). At 8:15 am, the power was cut off due to the failure of the Interconnecting Transformer (ICT) at the Alephata substation, affecting homes, businesses, and industries.

By 11:15 am, they restored power to the Ambethan and Volkswagen lines through the Chinchwad substation. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to replace the faulty transformer, said officials.