Pre-monsoon work still underway despite PMC’s claims to the contrary

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims to have completed 100% of the pre-monsoon work, work is still underway at places such as Kothrud, Karve Road, Katraj, Ambegaon, Mangalwar Peth, Bhavani Peth, Shivane and NDA. Typically, work begins in the month of April every year with a May 31 deadline set by the PMC which more often than not extends up to the first week of June. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Pre-monsoon work includes cleaning of nullahs, drainage lines, stormwater drains and chambers. Typically, work begins in the month of April every year with a May 31 deadline set by the PMC which more often than not extends up to the first week of June. This year too, the PMC has set a May 31 deadline for the completion of pre-monsoon work but it is still going on in many areas of the city.

According to officials from the PMC drainage department, there are 116 critical culverts in the PMC area. The PMC had invited 15 tenders for the cleaning of drains in the city limits and eight tenders for the cleaning of drains in the 23 merged villages. The cleaning of drains started on March 26, 2024 after all 23 work orders were given to the contractor. According to the PMC, all 116 critical culverts, 185 km of drainage lines, and 100% of priority drain cleaning has been completed thus far.

Dinkar Gojar, superintendent engineer, PMC drainage department, said, “The scheduled pre-monsoon work has been completed. Additionally, garbage from pre-monsoon showers and chamber coverings has been cleaned again, along with all 116 critical culverts. In areas where rainwater was stored, cement chambers have been replaced with iron chambers at 60 places. We have instructed the solid waste department staff to regularly clean garbage from rainwater collection points.”

“The PMC drainage department has scheduled a meeting with various civic and state government departments, Pune Metro, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and others on Thursday, May 30 to discuss these issues. We have prepared a presentation of problematic spots (spots likely to get inundated during the monsoon) along with photographs to get an exact idea of the problem. We have also suggested solutions to solve the problems,” Gojar said.

Pointing in the direction of the highway authority, Gojar further said, “The national highway from Katraj to Balewadi passes through municipal limits. However, the highway authority has not had any culverts or monsoon lines cleaned. When water accumulates during the monsoon, people complain to us as the road is within the PMC limit. All concerned departments should work together to avoid inconveniencing citizens during the monsoon.”

Despite the PMC’s claims, an inspection of the drains at Karve Road, Mrityunjayeshwar Temple, Prathak Nagar Chowk and Shiv Tirth Nagar Chowk revealed garbage, silt and broken guardrails. Former corporator advocate Yogesh Mokate, along with Amol More, Shivaji Gadve, Vijay Khaldkar, Pradeep Udage, Vishal Kachre, Aarti Karanjawane, and Manisha Bhosale warned the civic administration to complete the work else they would carry out an agitation.

Furthermore, streams and drains in the densely populated areas of Kondhawe Dhawade, Uttam Nagar and Shivane were found blocked by encroachments. During the monsoon, water from these streams and drains tends to flood the settlements and societies. To deal with the problem, the PMC has started deepening and cleaning the streams and drains. For instance, a narrow stream at Kondhawe-Dhawade on NDA Road is being deepened using JCB machines. With deepening required for all streams from the NDA boundary to the Mutha river bed, former sarpanch Anita Ingle has demanded stormwater drainage lines of larger diameter wherever the natural flow of streams has been blocked.