 Pune customs seize cannabis worth ₹2.20 crore  - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 04, 2024 07:14 AM IST

The truck was purportedly carrying poultry remains intended for use as manure, which served as a cover consignment to camouflage the illicit cargo, says police

The Pune customs (Narcotics Cell) on Monday seized 883.1 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) valued at approximately 2.20 crore. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. 

During a thorough search of the vehicle, Pune Customs officials discovered numerous gunny bags stuffed with packets of ganja concealed within the bags of poultry remains. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Talking about the incident, Yashodhan Wanage, commissioner of Pune Customs, said, “Based on specific intelligence that a large quantity of ganja was being trafficked from Odisha to a location near Solapur in an Eicher truck, a team of officers from Pune Customs was deployed for interception on May 30. The truck was purportedly carrying poultry remains intended for use as manure, which served as a cover consignment to camouflage the illicit cargo.” 

During a thorough search of the vehicle, Pune Customs officials discovered numerous gunny bags stuffed with packets of ganja concealed within the bags of poultry remains. The officers separated the contraband from the legitimate cargo, resulting in the seizure of 883.1 kilograms of ganja under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.  

