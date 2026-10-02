8 teens on picnic drown in sea at Maharashtra's Diveagar beach

Eight 16-year-old students of a private coaching institute drowned in the Arabian Sea while on a picnic at the Diveagar beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday, with the bodies of all the victims recovered, police said. A police official at the site after eight male students of a private coaching institute, 'Winners Academy', drowned in the Arabian Sea while on a picnic at Diveagar beach. (PTI)

These students of Class 11 and 12 were part of a group from coaching institute ‘Winners Academy’ based at Alandi in Pune district, they said.

Located around 170 km from Mumbai, Diveagar is famous for its beach and historic temples.

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Eight students venture into sea, pulled by current A police officer said a group of 48 students — 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers — had gone for a picnic at the beach for an educational excursion under Dighi coastal police station limits.

Eight students ventured into the sea and were swept away after misjudging the depth of the water and current, he added. Search and rescue teams rushed to the spot following an alert and recovered the bodies, he said.

Police identified the deceased as Yash Kiran Wankhede, Soham Tukaram Bhandwalkar, Tanmay Dattatray Vahile, Kaustubh Sandeep Daund, Kaivalya Satish Wasankar, Rajveer Yuvraj Vahile, Pranav Ramdas Bansod and Sumit Bharat Ahire. All of them were 16 years old.