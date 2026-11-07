Pune Metro fails to provide parking at Swargate stn, commuters forced to park on roads

PUNE: Pune, India - Oct. 27, 2017: Soil testing for metro work in Mutha riverbed area in Pune, India, on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The availability of a dedicated parking facility at the Swargate metro station complex notwithstanding, commuters are currently unable to use the space, forcing many to park their vehicles haphazardly on roads near the station, adding to the traffic congestion and raising concerns over road safety.

This has become a major concern for daily metro users, especially those arriving at Swargate on two-wheelers and in cars to continue their journey by public transport. Commuters are of the view that the lack of accessible parking defeats the very purpose of encouraging people to use public transport, as they are left with no option but to park on nearby roads.

The Swargate metro station forms part of the larger Swargate multimodal hub being developed to integrate metro, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) services, and other modes of transport. While the metro infrastructure has been completed, access to parking remains unresolved.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “We have completed the metro structure at Swargate. The hub is being developed by a third-party contractor and there is a parking facility at the ground level.”

A Maha-Metro official, however, said, “At present, the contractor is using the parking facility and commuters do not have access to it. We will ask the contractor to allow commuters to use the parking space.”

Commuters in turn are questioning why a facility meant to support public transport remains unavailable to those actually using the metro. “People are being encouraged to use the metro to avoid traffic, but there is no proper place to park vehicles at the station. I had to leave my two-wheeler on the road and worry about its safety while travelling,” said a commuter from the Swargate area.

Another commuter said, “If parking is available within the metro hub but commuters are not allowed to use it, there is little justification for leaving the space inaccessible. Proper parking should have been made operational along with the metro services.”

Meanwhile, haphazard parking on roads is creating difficulty for smooth movement of traffic around the busy Swargate junction. “Swargate is already one of the busiest traffic points in the city. If metro commuters are forced to park on roads, it will only add to the problem. The authorities need to make the existing parking facility available instead of waiting for a new solution,” said a passenger on condition of anonymity.

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Pune Metro to run till 8 pm on occasion of Lakshmi Puja

The Pune Metro will extend usual operations by two hours on Sunday, November 8, on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, following requests from commuters; the metro administration said.

Metro services, which are normally available from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday will run till 8 pm on November 8. Services will remain suspended between 8 pm and 11 pm.

From Monday, November 9, metro services will resume as per the regular schedule of 6 am to 11 pm; officials said.