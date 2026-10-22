Pune’s festive vehicle registrations dips by 25.6%

During the festive season, new vehicle registrations in Pune dropped by 25.6%, according to data from the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). Registrations fell to 10,534 in October 2026, down from the 14,168 vehicles recorded in October 2025. Total registrations in the electric vehicle category increased from 1,566 to 1,638, a rise of approximately 4.6 per cent. (HT FILE)

Motor car registrations witnessed the steepest decline among the major vehicle categories, dropping 46.1 per cent from 4,813 to 2,595, while two-wheeler registrations fell 12 per cent from 8,007 to 7,046.

According to Pune RTO data, motorcycle registrations dropped by 961. Registrations of auto-rickshaws fell sharply from 183 to 41, while tourist taxi registrations declined from 423 to 229. Goods vehicle registrations decreased from 577 to 507, and tractor registrations fell from 100 to 42. Bus registrations, however, increased marginally from 33 to 36, while the category listed as ‘others’ rose from 32 to 38.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “The registration figures show a decline in the overall number of vehicles registered during the period under comparison. Purchasing decisions can be influenced by several factors.”

“I had planned to buy a car this Dussehra, but the drought has affected our farming income, and we are not getting a good price for our produce. With uncertain earnings and expenses to manage, I felt it was not the right time to take on a big financial commitment,” said Bhagwandas Bhadale, a farmer from rural Pune.

The data also reveals a contrasting trend in electric vehicle registrations. Electric motorcycle registrations increased from 1,152 to 1,182, while electric car registrations rose from 355 to 382. Total registrations in the electric vehicle category increased from 1,566 to 1,638, a rise of approximately 4.6 per cent. Electric goods vehicle registrations also climbed from 16 to 44, while electric auto-rickshaw registrations increased from 5 to 14. Tourist taxi registrations in the electric category, however, fell from 38 to 12. The figures suggest that the overall decline in vehicle registrations has not been accompanied by a fall in every electric vehicle category.