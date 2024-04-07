Railways start special trains for passengers

For the comfort of passengers, the railway administration started as many as 1,961 special trains from Pune in 2023-24 and in 2022-23, this number was 658, said officials. During summer vacation, the trains on the regular schedule are overcrowded. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune railway administration regularly releas extra trains during peak season. These trains were released during festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Holi etc.

During summer vacation, the trains on the regular schedule are overcrowded. Moreover, special trains are also crowded. Therefore, the railway administration increased special trains during this period.

“Many passengers do not get reserved tickets during peak season. Railways have provided special trains for them. If there is good response from the passengers, we will increase the number of such trains,” said Milind Hirve, senior divisional commercial manager, Pune railway division.

Railway administration has decided to run special trains from Pune to Danapur, Nagpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi).

There will be eight trips for Danapur, 38 for Nagpur and 24 for Hazrat Nizamuddin. Pune-Danapur Superfast Express will leave Pune at 6.30 am on April 11, 14 and May 2, 5. It will reach Danapur at 12 noon the next day. Danapur-Pune Superfast Express will depart from Danapur at 1.30 pm on April 12, 15 and May 3, 6. And it will reach Pune the next day at 7.45 pm.

Pune-Nagpur Superfast will run twice a week. This train will depart from Pune at 3.50 pm on every Tuesday and Sunday from April 14 to June 16. It will reach Nagpur at 6.30 am the next day.

Nagpur-Pune Superfast Express will leave Nagpur at 7.40 pm every Monday and Saturday from April 13 to June 15 and reach Pune next day at 11.25 am.