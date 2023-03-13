Senior citizen robbed in Dhankawadi

The Pune police have registered a case regarding a chain snatching incident in Dhankawadi. The incident occurred on Sunday, when the victim was walking on the road near Chaityanagar in Dhankawadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police officials, an unidentified person, on the pretext of playing holi, smeared colour on the face of a 72-year-old woman and snatched a gold necklace, worth ₹80,000.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the victim was walking on the road near Chaityanagar in Dhankawadi. The accused approached her on the pretext of playing Holi, snatched her gold chain and sped away on his two-wheeler, said officials.

Assistant police inspector Sameer Shende , the investigative officer in the case said that the accused fled from the spot to evade action by the locals. “He took advantage of Holi celebrations and his face could not be identified. However, we will check CCTV footage of nearby areas and trace the accused.”

A case under relevant IPC sections has been registered and investigation is underway.