SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5
PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list. Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5.
“The Bhavnagar flights will start under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) from May 5. Many other flights are being started while the schedule is yet to be fixed,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.
Under the RCS – UDAN, underserved airports will be connected to key airports through flights that will cost ₹2,500 per hour.
Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to introduce new flights under UDAN and on un-served sectors. Our new connections between the major cities of Gujarat and Maharashtra are part of our steady network expansion. We look forward to adding more destinations to the flight map of the country and contributing to the growth of travel and tourism.”
Pune will also get additional flights to Ahmedabad. The Pune-Ahmedabad flights will operate daily and except Saturday, the Bhavnagar flights will be scheduled every day from May 5. Currently, Pune is connected with 30 destinations with the latest addition being Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram.
The passenger footfall is increasing at Pune airport and it is expected to cross pre-pandemic levels soon.
“On majority of the days, 75 to 79 flights are operating from Pune airport. Eighty-five flights used to operate daily before the pandemic started in March 2020,” Dhoke said.
As Delhi swelters, local factors explain why some parts are hotter than others
The extreme heat seen in the Capital has been unusual in more ways than one, with Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, already touching a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius this year on April 11 and 19. Safdarjung is rarely Delhi's hottest location. This difference in local temperatures can be pinned to a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect, Met officials said, although there are other factors at play as well.
Cyber help desks to be set up at each UP police station
The home department is set to establish a cyber help desk in every police station to deal with cybercrime. Besides, the department is also going to set up a digital forensics lab in the state capital and also one in each zone. The change is a part of a major action plan, which the home department has chalked out to keep a check on cybercrime.
Now, PMC to take action against illegal hoardings
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation, which has stepped up action against illegal encroachments by roadside vendors, will now also act against illegal hoards in the city. With the administrator taking charge of the civic body, there is no political influence during the drives, making the PMC take stringent action. Along with the anti-encoachment drive, the PMC will also start a drive against illegal hoardings.
BJP wants former corporators to regularly visit PMC and take up civic issues
Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil has instructed party office-bearers and former corporators to daily visit the municipal corporation office even as their tenure is over and the civic body is currently being governed by an administrator. Patil has asked former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale to remain present at the corporation during office hours.
UP reports 203 fresh Covid-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 203 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of the active Covid-19 cases to 1,316, according to the Health Department data.
