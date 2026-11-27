The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is considering using artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate answer sheets in selected subjects under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for the February-March 2027 Class 10 and 12 examinations. The issue was discussed at a review meeting chaired by school education minister Dada Bhuse on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

The proposal is part of a broader move towards technology-driven examination processes, including secure digital distribution of question papers, scanning of answer sheets and digital evaluation.

The issue was discussed at a review meeting chaired by school education minister Dada Bhuse on Wednesday.

“All necessary measures must be completed within the stipulated timeline to ensure the examination process is conducted in a transparent, secure and malpractice-free environment,” Bhuse said.

Maharashtra board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said the focus is on strengthening the examination process through technology.

“This includes secure digital distribution of question papers, scanning of answer sheets and digital evaluation. We are also considering the use of artificial intelligence to assess answer sheets of selected subjects under the National Skills Qualifications Framework,” Kulkarni said.

For drought-hit students

Bhuse also announced that around 15.28 lakh students from 310 talukas declared drought-affected by the state government will benefit from examination fee waivers amounting to approximately ₹96.27 crore.

“This includes 8,52,496 Class 10 students and 6,76,131 Class 12 students who have applied so far. The process of refunding fees to eligible students who have already paid is also underway,” the minister said.

300 student counsellors

Further, to help students appear for examinations in a stress-free environment, 10 counsellors from the state board and 300 counsellors from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be available.

Students can also seek counselling and guidance through the Tele-MANAS helpline (14416) and the Manodarpan helpline (8448440632).

The Class 12 written examinations will be held from February 8 to March 18, 2027, while the Class 10 examinations will take place from February 15 to March 15. The board is targeting the declaration of results for both examinations by the end of April 2027.