Students demand Shivbhojan thali, online payment facility

Many organisations raised several issues during the public meeting program held by the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday.

Amongst them were student groups and organisations that had come with student-related problems which need to be addressed.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation said, “There are many issues and problems which students are facing today post the Covid-19 pandemic. We are continuously taking them up with SPPU and other concerned government authorities. But today in our application given to the minister we demanded to immediately refund back the deposit money taken from the students at the time of admission. This deposit money is from ₹500 to ₹10,000, and colleges do not refund it to students when they leave the colleges. Lakhs of rupees of students are pending with colleges and today in our application we demanded to take action on such colleges.”

Sharmila Yewale, a student representative said, “Now as colleges and university have opened up for students, one of the major issues which students will face is of daily meals. Especially, for students coming from rural and economically backward families. So, we requested Samant sir to extend the Shivbhojan thali scheme facility inside the university and college campuses. On which he has positively responded to us and told that he will talk with the concerned minister on it.”

Sagar Alkunte, a student and president of Garware College Yuva Sena branch said, “Now, the next semester examinations will be held and for the purpose, the filling up of the online form application is underway. But for the payment of exam fees, only the offline option is given, means students need to come to the college campus to pay the fees. This system needs to be immediately changed as just to pay a nominal fee a student has to come from his village or hometown which is far away from Pune. Students need to be given an option of online payment for the examination fees.”