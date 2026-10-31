Three of family killed in hit-and-run in Shirur taluka

Three members of a family, including two school-going children and their 61-year-old grandmother, were killed after a speeding truck rammed into four pedestrians returning home after attending a Kirtan programme at Amble village in Shirur taluka late Thursday night. Whereas, a 42-year-old woman was seriously injured in the accident. The mishap occurred in front of Kesari hotel on the Nhavare-Shirur road on Thursday, October 29 at around 11:00 pm, after conclusion of the Kirtan programme organised as part of the village’s annual ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The mishap occurred in front of Kesari hotel on the Nhavare-Shirur road on Thursday, October 29 at around 11:00 pm, after conclusion of the Kirtan programme organised as part of the village’s annual ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushalya Vasant Zende, 61; Soham Rajiv Zende, 13; and Aarushi Dattatray Zende, 11 – all residents of Amble. The injured woman has been identified as Jyoti Rajiv Zende, 42, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Shirur.

According to the police, Jyoti, her mother-in-law Kaushalya, Jyoti’s son Soham; and Aarushi, daughter of a relative living in the neighbourhood; were returning home after attending the Kirtan programme which concluded late at night. As they passed Kesari hotel, a speeding truck headed towards Shirur from the Nhavare side rammed into them from behind. Such was the impact that all four pedestrians were flung into the air and onto the road. Soham and Aarushi sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Kaushalya and Jyoti were rushed to the private hospital in Shirur where Kaushalya succumbed to her injuries while Jyoti continues to receive treatment. The truck driver fled the spot, triggering outrage among the locals. The accident has cast a pall of gloom over Amble village, especially as all three deceased belonged to the same family.

A complaint was lodged by a relative of the deceased, Santosh Zende. A case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 106(1), 125(a)(b), and 281 of the BNS; and sections 184, 134, and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Ravindra Bhosale, sub-divisional police officer (Shirur division), said, “Two children came under the speeding truck and died while their grandmother died probably due to shock though she did not sustain any injury.”

According to Bhosale, the police have identified the truck involved in the accident, and the owner has been summoned for inquiry. The police said that the driver will appear before the police on Saturday. While preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was speeding and did not see the pedestrians as it was nighttime; the exact cause of the accident will be ascertained after a detailed probe.