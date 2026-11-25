Commuters travelling between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar will get two more boarding and deboarding points from Wednesday, with Pune Metro Line 3 opening Balewadi High Street and Balewadi Phata stations to passengers at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. With the addition of two stations, the corridor is expected to improve connectivity to the rapidly developing Balewadi-Baner area. (FILE) more

The two stations have received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), extending passenger access on the 23.2-km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor. They will operate on the same schedule as the other stations on the line.

“We expect ridership to rise further once Balewadi Phata and Balewadi High Street stations become operational. Work on the remaining station facilities is being expedited, while passenger safety and quality standards are being maintained,” Anilkumar Saini, CEO, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), said.

With the addition of the two stations, the corridor is expected to improve connectivity to the rapidly developing Balewadi-Baner area, serving residents, IT professionals, students and visitors to its commercial establishments. The additional access points are also expected to provide commuters with an alternative to road travel.

PITCMRL said the corridor has been witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic, with daily ridership touching nearly 50,000 since November 11.

Meanwhile, the operator has strengthened passenger-handling arrangements at District Court and Wakad Chowk stations in response to increasing footfall, particularly during peak hours. Additional automatic fare collection (AFC) gates and equipment have been installed at both stations, while extra personnel have been deployed to manage passenger movement.

The corridor currently operates 20 trains, making around 300 trips daily. Train frequency is five minutes during peak hours and eight minutes during non-peak hours.

With the opening of the two stations, 19 of the corridor’s 23 stations will be operational. The remaining stations are Baner Gaon, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Bhosale Nagar, Shivajinagar and the station at the other end of the corridor, depending on the operational status of the District Court station.