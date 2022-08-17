Work of four Pune Metro stations to finish by August 31

Maha-Metro has sped up the work of all four stations – Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Civil Court as it is expected to be completed by August 31.

“The work on all four stations 80% complete and we are targeting to finish the remaining work by August 31,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer (PRO), Maha-Metro.

On account of Independence Day, a trial run from Garware college to Deccan and Phugewadi to Dapodi metro station was conducted

“The first trial run was successfully conducted on both Reach 1 (PCMC to Swargate ) and Reach 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) respectively. Multiple trials will be conducted before inviting the Commissioner of Metro Safety Railway (CMRS) team to conduct an inspection. After receiving the CMRS certificate the route will be opened for the public,” added Sonawane.

The trial was successful and paved way for the opening of metro operations beyond Garware college metro station towards the civil court and Phugewadi towards Shivajinagar metro station in the coming months. The trail run began at about 10.30 am from the currently operational Garware college metro station to Deccan Metro station and back.It extended from Phugewadi to Dapodi station and back. The trial speed of both the trains was 15 Kmph , said Maha-Metro officials.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director Maha-Metro said, “We are committed to open the remaining sections of Metro in the coming months and the first train trial run from Phugewadi metro station to Dapodi metro station in Reach 1 and from Garware metro station to Deccan metro station in Reach 2 was successful.”

The metro, which has been recording low record numbers for the last two months saw a rise in the ridership on account of Independence Day as school children, senior citizens, family groups, students and daily commuters chose to travel by metro.

“We were expecting ridership to go above 75,000 passengers as we are celebrating 75 years of Independence and on both the routes (Vanaz to Garware and PCMC to Phugewadi) we received a great response from citizens as we crossed 75,000 mark,” added Sonawane.

On August 15, 44,104 passengers took the metro from PCMC to Phugewadi and 43,325 people travelled from Vanaz to Garware.