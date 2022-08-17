Work of four Pune Metro stations to finish by August 31
Maha-Metro has sped up the work of all four stations – Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Civil Court as it is expected to be completed by August 31.
“The work on all four stations 80% complete and we are targeting to finish the remaining work by August 31,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer (PRO), Maha-Metro.
On account of Independence Day, a trial run from Garware college to Deccan and Phugewadi to Dapodi metro station was conducted
“The first trial run was successfully conducted on both Reach 1 (PCMC to Swargate ) and Reach 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) respectively. Multiple trials will be conducted before inviting the Commissioner of Metro Safety Railway (CMRS) team to conduct an inspection. After receiving the CMRS certificate the route will be opened for the public,” added Sonawane.
The trial was successful and paved way for the opening of metro operations beyond Garware college metro station towards the civil court and Phugewadi towards Shivajinagar metro station in the coming months. The trail run began at about 10.30 am from the currently operational Garware college metro station to Deccan Metro station and back.It extended from Phugewadi to Dapodi station and back. The trial speed of both the trains was 15 Kmph , said Maha-Metro officials.
Brijesh Dixit, managing director Maha-Metro said, “We are committed to open the remaining sections of Metro in the coming months and the first train trial run from Phugewadi metro station to Dapodi metro station in Reach 1 and from Garware metro station to Deccan metro station in Reach 2 was successful.”
The metro, which has been recording low record numbers for the last two months saw a rise in the ridership on account of Independence Day as school children, senior citizens, family groups, students and daily commuters chose to travel by metro.
“We were expecting ridership to go above 75,000 passengers as we are celebrating 75 years of Independence and on both the routes (Vanaz to Garware and PCMC to Phugewadi) we received a great response from citizens as we crossed 75,000 mark,” added Sonawane.
On August 15, 44,104 passengers took the metro from PCMC to Phugewadi and 43,325 people travelled from Vanaz to Garware.
-
Three power generation companies to be merged to form a new entity
Lucknow: The three power generation entities working in silos will now be merged to form one single body to take care of both thermal and hydro power generation in Uttar Pradesh. The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal seeking merger of the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL), the UP Jal Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPJVUNL) and the Jawaharpur Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.
-
HC says it suspects private interests in PILs on B’luru civic body election
A single-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said there are strong hints of private interests in a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) that came up for hearing regarding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. The number of wards in the civic body has been increased from the existing 198 to 243. The petitions filed by several former BBMP corporators and others came up for hearing before Justice Hemant Chandangoudar.
-
Study shows significant drop in Covid antibodies in 80 Malegaon patients
According to a study, conducted by Maharashtra University of Health science there are 80 cases where a significant drop in antibodies was seen among patients in Malegaon. The first phase of the study, titled, 'A Prospective Cohort Study to Determine Seroprevalence for Covid 19 (lgG) Antibodies and their Follow Up Among Adult Population Of Malegaon in Maharashtra,' was published in the Asian Journal of Medical Sciences on July 22 this year.
-
Existing, ex-partners looking to fill up space in SP alliance
LUCKNOW After the Samajwadi Party sent shock waves in political circles recently by breaking up with OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), it appears that an existing and two exited alliance partners of the SP are looking at an opportunity to consolidate/restart their relationship in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Life term to murder accused duo 32 years after incident
Lucknow: The district and sessions judge of Pratapgarh on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two murder accused brothers after 32 years of the incident. Pratapgarh district, district and sessions judge, Sanjay Shankar Pandey, awarded life imprisonment to pronounced the sentence for Ram Bahadur Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, and Siddharth Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45000 each on both the convicts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics