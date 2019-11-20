e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Rahul’s false statements due to repeated setback: Maurya

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi gave false statements due to the “repeated setbacks” that he suffered and his recent statement on the Rafale deal was a proof of his failure. He made these remarks after laying the foundation of 201 development projects, worth ₹64.97 crore, in Patti assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday.

Maurya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had changed the meaning of remaining in power. “Earlier people thought remaining in power was an opportunity to become rich but now Modi has conveyed the message that being in power is an opportunity to serve others and ensure their progress. By 2022, no poor person will be without a house,” he said.

Referring to the state government, the deputy CM said that the Yogi government was also focusing on development by ensuring that benefits of different government schemes reached every eligible person without any discrimination.

He said that during the previous governments, availing benefits of government welfare schemes required “paying bribes”.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities