Rahul’s false statements due to repeated setback: Maurya

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:52 IST

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi gave false statements due to the “repeated setbacks” that he suffered and his recent statement on the Rafale deal was a proof of his failure. He made these remarks after laying the foundation of 201 development projects, worth ₹64.97 crore, in Patti assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday.

Maurya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had changed the meaning of remaining in power. “Earlier people thought remaining in power was an opportunity to become rich but now Modi has conveyed the message that being in power is an opportunity to serve others and ensure their progress. By 2022, no poor person will be without a house,” he said.

Referring to the state government, the deputy CM said that the Yogi government was also focusing on development by ensuring that benefits of different government schemes reached every eligible person without any discrimination.

He said that during the previous governments, availing benefits of government welfare schemes required “paying bribes”.