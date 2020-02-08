Rajnath: India has arrived in defence manufacturing sector

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:12 IST

LUCKNOW Defence minister minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the success of DefExpo-2020 was a declaration to the world that India had arrived in the defence manufacturing sector and Uttar Pradesh would be a major hub in the sector in the coming years.

“Success of the expo is a declaration to the world that the coming years will signify India’s domination in the defence manufacturing sector and Uttar Pradesh will be a major hub in the field,” said Singh while delivering the valedictory address at the expo, curtains of which will formally come down on Sunday.

Singh said as defence minister he wanted to see some major activity of the defence sector happening in his parliamentary constituency Lucknow. With a successful Defexpo, Lucknow has come in limelight all over the world, he said.

Singh said the ‘Lucknow Declaration’ made at the conference of defence ministers has associated the state capital with all such future events.

He said defence ministers of 30 countries took part in the conference and added that the expo has become an important platform for nations to discuss issues of mutual cooperation. He said the ‘declaration’ was important for discussions on cooperation, meeting threats of terrorism and information sharing etc.

Singh used the occasion to thank chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the success of DefExpo and said out of the 200 MoUs signed therein, 23 were signed with the Uttar Pradesh government proposing an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said although the curtains were coming down on the expo, its successful organization would ensure that no one would be able to raise any doubts on Uttar Pradesh’s organizational capabilities.

Yogi listed major events, including Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the recently-concluded national youth festival and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s conference, and said about 12 lakh persons have already visited DefExpo-2020. “We are sure Uttar Pradesh will become India’s defence manufacturing hub,” he said.