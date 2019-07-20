Resort living in a condominium

Gurugram Flanked by old, large trees and fourteen tall towers, the first thing that catches one’s attention upon entering Microtek Greenburg is the expansive green cover in the centre. Located in Sector 86, a relatively quieter part of the city, one can hear bird chirps and the rustle of the leaves throughout the day, especially during monsoon.

The condominium was built and designed in a way that the old trees were included in the design of the complex, devised by architect Anoj Tevatia.

From the two swimming pools, golf putting green, gazebos in the gardens to the club that encompasses a gymnasium, squash room, bar room, restaurant, café, library and reading room, kids library, pool table, multiple lounges, banquet and mini theatre, the landscaping and architecture are visually pleasing, although all facilities are not fully functional yet. The medical room is complete with a doctor’s clinic, pharmacy and pathology lab and the daily needs store right outside the condominium caters to residents’ demands.

Basant Bhanuka, a resident said, “Living here is like a resort stay. We have all the comforts at our doorstep. When it rains, it feels like we are living in the hills. The gardens and pools are a real delight.”

But besides the exteriors, residents are also happy with the interiors of the flat and say that all flats have been designed in a way that every room gets ample light and fresh air.

Brijender Singh, a resident, said, “My father comes to live with us every year for two-three months. It is strange but every time he is here, his blood pressure goes down. He loves walking in the greens, sitting and talking to fellow senior citizens. He even works out mildly in the gymnasium and does yoga under the supervision of the trainer, something he can never do in our hometown.”

Residents said that it’s a fun and activity-filled condominium that keeps their children occupied. Resident Jayant Jhanb, who has recently moved from Mumbai, said, “My children live in the USA, and when they visited us this time here, they said that they have never enjoyed India so much before. My grandchildren would spend hours at the tennis court, basketball court or skating rink.”

Residents said that although there were some issues when they first moved in, the first-time builders have been extremely responsive and quick to address issues. Jhanb said, “It is rare to see such prompt response from builders.”

Singh added that easy accessibility to the builders makes resolution of issues easier.

While some residents say that the distance of the condominium from the centre of the city is a limitation, others said that this could be a blessing in disguise.

Runjhun Agarwal, a resident, said, “We moved here a few months ago from Sector 15. There has been such a remarkable change. The traffic is much more manageable this side. The commute to work is relatively quicker and jams are much shorter. I feel the air quality is also better here as it is away from the city.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 19:15 IST