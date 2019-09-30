Restrictions in J&K: Stir in Bareilly on October 2

cities

To demand lifting of restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and express solidarity with the people there, several Muslim organisations, under the banner of Tahrik-e-Tahaffuz Sunnat (TTS), will take out a protest march here on October 2.

“We will gather at the Islamia Ground at 11 am and then march in a procession towards the collectorate to hand over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the district magistrate,” said Nasir Qureshi, spokesperson of the organisation, at Dargah Ala Hazrat -- the tomb of a renowned Islamic scholar.

The memorandum will also include a demand to take stern action against culprits of mob lynching and bring in a strong law to check such incidents.

A similar protest was also organised near the Ala Hazrat mosque in Bihirpur on September 13.

Qureshi said Kashmir was an integral part of India and its residents had participated in wars against Pakistan. “We believe that a majority of Kashmiris are peace-loving citizens but some extremist elements, at the behest of Pakistan, are trying to vitiate the atmosphere,” he said.

Qureshi said there were reports of senior citizens in need of medical assistance facing hardships and shortage of food and ration, apart from disruption of internet and other communication services.

“This is causing hardships to the students and the residents of the Valley,” he said, adding that the organisation would urge the President to intervene in the matter, ease restrictions and restore communication and other services.

