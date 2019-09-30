e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Restrictions in J&K: Stir in Bareilly on October 2

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To demand lifting of restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and express solidarity with the people there, several Muslim organisations, under the banner of Tahrik-e-Tahaffuz Sunnat (TTS), will take out a protest march here on October 2.

“We will gather at the Islamia Ground at 11 am and then march in a procession towards the collectorate to hand over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the district magistrate,” said Nasir Qureshi, spokesperson of the organisation, at Dargah Ala Hazrat -- the tomb of a renowned Islamic scholar.

The memorandum will also include a demand to take stern action against culprits of mob lynching and bring in a strong law to check such incidents.

A similar protest was also organised near the Ala Hazrat mosque in Bihirpur on September 13.

Qureshi said Kashmir was an integral part of India and its residents had participated in wars against Pakistan. “We believe that a majority of Kashmiris are peace-loving citizens but some extremist elements, at the behest of Pakistan, are trying to vitiate the atmosphere,” he said.

Qureshi said there were reports of senior citizens in need of medical assistance facing hardships and shortage of food and ration, apart from disruption of internet and other communication services.

“This is causing hardships to the students and the residents of the Valley,” he said, adding that the organisation would urge the President to intervene in the matter, ease restrictions and restore communication and other services.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 19:12 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities