Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

SCERT to hold e-training sessions for teachers

Oct 01, 2019
Gurugram: In a move aimed at reducing the loss of teaching hours, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Haryana, for the first time, will be holding an e-training session for teachers in the state from Wednesday. The nine-day-long training session will be conducted remotely through a mobile application called ChalkLit, and will conclude on October 10.

Usually, teachers are required to visit the SCERT headquarters in the city for training purpose. While this process will continue to take place, online training sessions are being introduced to offer more flexibility to teachers. Last year, concerns had been raised by school teachers that they were being trained towards the fag end of the academic year for long durations, due to which there was a loss of crucial teaching hours.

To begin with, all mathematics and science teachers in the state will have to complete the e-training.

“Teachers will be able to complete the training at their own pace during the stipulated days. This will also help save time and resources. More importantly, the training administered to the teacher will be available as a handy resource on the app. Teachers can always refer to them and check details during the class, if needed,” said Manoj Kaushik, trainer in-charge, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Kaushik said that the session had been drafted in a manner such that the current level of understanding of the teacher gets tested, after which they are provided a review of newer teaching methods based on learning outcomes. “The session starts with a pre-test, which acts like an assessment of sorts. After that, the teacher is required to complete six modules based on the course content. The training is considered completed after the teacher has successfully responded to all the modules,” he said.

Jyoti Chaudhary, director, SCERT, said that the app would allow the department to keep a tab on the teachers’ activities with greater transparency. “The application enables monitoring of the training session. Through the back end, we will be able to keep a tab on the individual progress made by the teacher and address the gaps that may arise,” said Chaudhary.

The application also has the provision of discussion forums where teachers can interact with each other and respond with feedback to the training modules and highlight their concerns.

