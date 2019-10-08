Stalker thrashes, molests17-year-old girl in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:46 IST

Rejection of advances

The PAU police have booked a man for stalking, molesting and thrashing a 17-year-old girl with a metallic object in Baranhara village on Tuesday.

According to the victim, the accused wanted to befriend her, but when she refused to do so, he assaulted her. The accused is a neighbour of the girl, who is pursuing an undergraduate course.

The accused had been stalking her regularly, she told the police.

“On Tuesday, I was going to buy some stationery items and he followed me to the shop where he proposed me. When I turned down his proposal, he molested me and thrashed me with a metallic rod,” she added.

Sub-inspector Manjit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a first information report (FIR) under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-B (stalking) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

“Efforts are on to nab him,” she added.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 22:44 IST