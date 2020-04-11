Stolen valuables worth Rs 9 lakh recovered; one held

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:41 IST

PUNE The Pune police on Saturday recovered stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh from a man whose brother worked as a driver at a household in the city. The theft took place on December 20, 2019.

The police are on the lookout for the driver in the case.

The arrested man has been identified as Kashinath Chandrakant Gaikwad, 28, a resident of Balurgi taluka of Afzalpur district of Gulbarga, Karnataka. The police are on the lookout for his brother Pravin Chandrakant Gaikwad, a resident of Kirkitwadi.

On December 20, 2019, 32 tolas (over 370 grammes) gold jewellery and Rs 48,000 cash was stolen from the house, according to the complaint in the matter. The total worth of the stolen jewellery has been estimated to be Rs 9,76,000.

The man had stolen from his employer and hid it in Dudhni taluka of Akkalkot region in Solapur, according to the police.

After his arrest, the 28-year-old brother led the police to the stolen valuables. His brother’s involvement was established through the CCTV footage. He was seen breaking through the main door of the house while the family was away and stealing the valuables before fleeing, said police.

The arrest was made by a team led by police sub-inspector Santosh Shinde of Kondhwa police station.

A case was registered under Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house, among others) of Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter was Kondhwa police station.